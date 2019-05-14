Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Inequality of political voice is even worse', says Prof Sir Angus Deaton
Inequalities in pay and opportunities in the UK are becoming so extreme they are threatening democracy, an Institute for Fiscal Studies study has said.
-
14 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/education-48264170/inequality-of-political-voice-is-even-worse-says-prof-sir-angus-deatonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window