'People should love who they want to'

Video

The "No Outsiders" programme is a series of 35 books designed to teach children about diversity.

Four of the books deal with LGBT issues.

Earlier this year there were protests outside schools in Birmingham by mostly Muslim parents, who said the books disrespected their traditions.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme visited Highgate Primary School in Sileby, near Leicester, to see how the programme is taught.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 BST - and see more of our stories here.