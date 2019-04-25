Media player
The teachers live streaming bedtime stories
A school in Essex is using Facebook Live as a tool to get pupils engaged with reading.
The first broadcast was successful; children said they enjoyed the bedtime routine, listening to the story and feeling part of an experience.
The school says there has been an uptake in reading at the school.
25 Apr 2019
