The teachers live streaming bedtime stories
A school in Essex is using Facebook Live as a tool to get pupils engaged with reading.

The first broadcast was successful; children said they enjoyed the bedtime routine, listening to the story and feeling part of an experience.

The school says there has been an uptake in reading at the school.

  • 25 Apr 2019
