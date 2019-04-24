Media player
How much screen time should children be allowed?
How much screen time is too much for babies and young children?
The World Health Organization has advised parents that under-twos should not spend any time passively watching screens.
Children aged two to four should not spend more than an hour a day watching programmes or playing computer games, it also says.
But are such guidelines helpful? The BBC asked parents about their experiences.
24 Apr 2019
