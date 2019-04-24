How much screen time is too much?
How much screen time is too much for babies and young children?

The World Health Organization has advised parents that under-twos should not spend any time passively watching screens.

Children aged two to four should not spend more than an hour a day watching programmes or playing computer games, it also says.

But are such guidelines helpful? The BBC asked parents about their experiences.

