Video
Casualty actor: Finding out I am adopted
Casualty actor Amanda Mealing has told BBC Radio 5 Live about finding out that she was adopted.
The actor, who plays Connie Beauchamp in the BBC One show, began hunting for her biological family 20 years ago after her cousin revealed the truth at a wedding.
09 Apr 2019
