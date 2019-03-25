The headteacher battling unpaid school bills

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The desperate head teacher battling unpaid school bills
A head teacher has risked her job by inviting BBC Panorama to film the financial chaos at her school.
Deb Garfield says the Aspire Academy in Essex has been starved of cash since it was taken over by an academy trust in December 2017.
You can watch Panorama: The Academy Schools Scandal at 20:30 on BBC One.
-
25 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/education-47696010/the-desperate-head-teacher-battling-unpaid-school-billsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window