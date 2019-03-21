'We want LGBT programme abolished'

Media player
Campaigners say they want Birmingham LGBT teaching abolished
Five schools in Birmingham have stopped teaching about LGBT rights following complaints by parents.
Amir Ahmed, a lead campaigner for the parents, told Sima Kotecha: "Morally, we do not accept homosexuality as a valid sexual relationship to have."
The No Outsiders project was set up to educate children to accept differences in society.
21 Mar 2019
