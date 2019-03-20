Are school standards fuelling knife crime?
Video

Is the pressure on school standards fuelling knife crime?

With schools under pressure to deliver results, are they excluding students who then turn to knife crime?

BBC Education Editor Branwen Jeffreys looks at the reality behind the controversial claim made by six police and crime commissioners and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Produced by Tobias Chapple

