Thousands of head teachers have highlighted worsening conditions in their schools.

About 7,000 head teachers in England wrote to 3.5 million parents saying that schools are facing a "funding crisis".

The joint letter sent home to parents, warning of the impact of cash shortages, said a request to talk to the schools Minister Nick Gibb had been rejected.

Nick Gibb MP spoke to BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt about the government's education strategy and funding for schools.