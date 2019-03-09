'You seem to be lost in a world of statistics'
Schools minister Nick Gibb MP challenged over funding by BBC's Charlie Stayt

Thousands of head teachers have highlighted worsening conditions in their schools.

About 7,000 head teachers in England wrote to 3.5 million parents saying that schools are facing a "funding crisis".

The joint letter sent home to parents, warning of the impact of cash shortages, said a request to talk to the schools Minister Nick Gibb had been rejected.

Nick Gibb MP spoke to BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt about the government's education strategy and funding for schools.

