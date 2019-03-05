The children giving out fake parking tickets

Video

Primary school children in Greater Manchester have told BBC Radio 5 Live about their mission to tackle air pollution and safety outside their school gates.

They are patrolling the streets and handing out fake parking tickets to parents who leave their engines running or park on yellow lines.

The "junior PCSOs" started their campaign after their head teacher noticed an increase in the number of children with asthma, which he thinks could be due to the level of air pollution in the area.

Click here for more from 5 Live's Cool Planet season.