'Dads who lose a child are overlooked'

Video

Hannah and Lee's first baby, Charlie, was stillborn in 2013.

Lee, 28, says the support after their loss mainly focused on Hannah's wellbeing and left him feeling “overlooked”.

He's helped grieving dads come together to support each other by creating an online group called Charlie's Child Loss Charity Private Men's Group.

We spoke to Lee after meeting Jamie, a friend from the group, in person for the first time.

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 Live.