'The robot that helps me go to school'

Video

A seven-year-old boy with leukaemia is using a robot to take part in lessons at school.

Sam's weak immune system means he can't be in the classroom, so the AV1 robot acts as his eyes, ears, voice and hands.

A new government funded initiative is aiming to help children with long-term illnesses to participate in school lessons from home.

Sam's mum Jude told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Perhaps most importantly for Sam, it's knowing what's going on during school without getting any germs. And just not feeling left out. Feeling like he is still part of the class and that people haven't forgotten him."