Video

Annie found out that her daughter had a nut allergy when Zoe ate a birthday cake with nuts hidden inside.

She shares how she handled this change, and we give you five tips to help you cope if you've also just found out about your child's allergy.

Finding out your child has an allergy can be a worrying time, and all cases are different. What works for some allergies doesn't necessarily work for others.

The tips in this video were endorsed by Allergy UK, Anaphylaxis Campaign and Annie.