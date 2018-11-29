Media player
Ed Farmer: Dad calls for expulsions over initiations
Jeremy Farmer, whose son Ed died after a university initiation, says that students found to be involved in future ceremonies should be “removed” from university.
He told Today about he and his wife’s decision to turn off hospital life support after his son was declared “brain dead”.
Newcastle University student Ed died in hospital in December 2016. A post-mortem examination found he had five times the legal drink-drive limit of alcohol in his blood.
29 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
