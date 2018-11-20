Meet the 'throuple': A three-way relationship
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What it's like to be in a 'throuple' relationship

On Tuesday 20th November 5 Live is hosting the #sextakeover - a day of programming focussed on sexual behaviour, relationships and attitudes in the UK.

Ahead of the event we spoke to husband and wife Thomas and Cathy, and their partner Nicole.

  • 20 Nov 2018