Alternative provision: A lifeline?

Alternative provision schools: 'We all deserve an education'
Research by the BBC has revealed that the number of fixed-term exclusions in the most deprived areas of England has gone up by over 70% in the last four years - four times the rate of the least deprived, which has risen by 15%.
Nearly 50,000 pupils are now taught in alternative provision - schools which provide education for pupils outside of mainstream education, who have behaviour issues or short or long-term illness.
The Department for Education says every child should "benefit from a high-quality education and equal opportunity, regardless of their background" and alternative provision can be a lifeline for children and parents offering smaller classes and more tailored support.
BBC News filmed inside an alternative provision school in an area of north Manchester.
13 Nov 2018