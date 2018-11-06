Football team formed from baby loss
Sands United: The football team for fathers who have lost a baby

Sands United is a unique amateur football team. Every player has experienced the loss of a baby, either as a father or a family member.

The club aims to help its members cope with grief, but also raise awareness of parental loss and provide a support network.

