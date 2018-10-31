Chancellor challenged over 'little extras' for schools

Media player
A one-off payment promised to schools in the Budget is for "whiteboards" and "laptop computers", says the chancellor.
Philip Hammond pledged £400m for schools in England and told Today it would buy "that extra bit of kit".
31 Oct 2018
