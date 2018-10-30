Chancellor challenged over 'little extras' for schools
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Philip Hammond challenged over 'little extras' for schools

A one-off payment promised to schools in the Budget is for "whiteboards" and "laptop computers", the chancellor told the Today programme.

Philip Hammond pledged £400m for schools in England to buy "that extra bit of kit".

Teachers and parents have reacted with anger to the announcement as school leaders have been campaigning for better funding for resources like more teachers.

Philip Hammond said he would look at teachers' pay in the Spending Review.

  • 30 Oct 2018
Go to next video: BBC editors on what to expect in the Budget