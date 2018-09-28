NUS: 'Education is a right not a privilege'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Education is a right not a privilege' says NUS president
NUS president, Shakira Martin, has said we must go further than scrapping tuition fees to make education accessible.
She told Today that education is "a public good and a right, not a privilege" and some students are having to choose between "heating and eating".
-
28 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/education-45677856/education-is-a-right-not-a-privilege-says-nus-presidentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window