NUS: 'Education is a right not a privilege'
NUS president, Shakira Martin, has said we must go further than scrapping tuition fees to make education accessible.

She told Today that education is "a public good and a right, not a privilege" and some students are having to choose between "heating and eating".

  • 28 Sep 2018
