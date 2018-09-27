From teen mum to globetrotting parent
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Travelling the world with my 12-year-old daughter

Rosie Charles was 16 when she had her daughter. Twelve years later, they're travelling the world together.

There’s no grand plan. The pair simply choose whichever destination takes their fancy, Instagramming their global adventure together.

  • 27 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Would you give your kids total freedom?