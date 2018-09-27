From teen mum to globetrotting parent

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Travelling the world with my 12-year-old daughter
Rosie Charles was 16 when she had her daughter. Twelve years later, they're travelling the world together.
There’s no grand plan. The pair simply choose whichever destination takes their fancy, Instagramming their global adventure together.
-
27 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window