Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Care leavers at uni: 'I wish I had a family to go back home to'
How do you get ready for university when you can't afford a suitcase?
Only 6% of young people leaving care go on to university.
The BBC's Ashley John-Baptiste, who grew up in care himself, meets two care leavers as they face the financial and emotional challenges of starting higher education.
Tolu, 19, went into foster care at the age of five, moved between 11 homes and then spent the final year of her A-levels in a hostel. Amy, also 19, is preparing to start university in Liverpool, but with the support of her foster mother in York.
-
25 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/education-45643124/care-leavers-at-uni-i-wish-i-had-a-family-to-go-back-home-toRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window