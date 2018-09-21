Media player
The little robot helping ill kids stay connected
AV1 is a telepresence robot that helps ill children stay in touch with their classmates and friends, despite being forced to miss school.
It was created by a Norwegian start-up. Norway is encouraging its young designers to create products fostering social inclusion.
Hear more on how we can design a better world on The Cultural Frontline from BBC World Service.
Filmed and edited by Ellen Tsang.
21 Sep 2018
