Bright Tribe founder walks out of interview

A BBC investigation has discovered that a leading academy chain has made false claims for government grants.

BBC Panorama found that Bright Tribe Trust – which runs 10 schools in England - received public money for work that was either not finished or never done.

Its founder Michael Dwan told Panorama that the required work had been completed, before stopping the interview.

The Trust, which is now under new management, says it has commissioned independent investigations into how Bright Tribe was run.