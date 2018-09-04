Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Give foreign students longer visas' says Universities UK
The international director of Universities UK, Vivienne Stern, has called for a new visa to be created that would allow foreign students to get work experience in the UK for two years after they've graduated.
She told Today that international students are invaluable to British education and economy.
-
04 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/education-45408737/give-foreign-students-longer-visas-says-universities-ukRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window