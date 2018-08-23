How to cope on GCSE results day
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Top tips for coping with GCSE results day

After the hard slog of revision and exams, and months of worry, the day is finally here as millions across the country get their GSCE results. How do you cope with the stress of results day?

Here are some tips from BBC Bitesize, who will also have a live results day feed from 0700 with news, comments and advice.

  • 23 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Gold medals and GCSE results - quite a week for Summers-Newton