Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The three-year-old with an IQ of 171
When Natalie and Ben's daughter Ophelia joined the high-IQ society Mensa at only three years old, they knew they would be accused of being pushy parents.
But what is it like to have a naturally-gifted child?
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
-
16 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window