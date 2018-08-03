A wonder of 19th Century engineering

Video

On the banks of the Thames in London, hidden inside Crossness Pumping Station, are some of the most astonishing engineering wonders of the 19th Century.

Cambridge history professor Simon Schaffer, presenter of BBC Four's Mechanical Monsters, says these giant steam pumps, which took sewage out of the city, vastly improved hygiene for ordinary people.

Mechanical Monsters: BBC Four Wednesday 8 August, 9pm