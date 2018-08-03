Media player
A wonder of 19th Century engineering
On the banks of the Thames in London, hidden inside Crossness Pumping Station, are some of the most astonishing engineering wonders of the 19th Century.
Cambridge history professor Simon Schaffer, presenter of BBC Four's Mechanical Monsters, says these giant steam pumps, which took sewage out of the city, vastly improved hygiene for ordinary people.
03 Aug 2018
