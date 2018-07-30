Is marriage a matter of the head or the heart?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Teach marriage in schools says top divorce lawyer

The UK's most famous divorce lawyer, Baroness Shackleton, says children should learn about marriage in schools.

She told Today that it is a mistake to think marriage is just about the heart and that it is a "practical arrangement".

The Ministry of Justice is looking to reform laws after a woman who wants to divorce her husband on the grounds that she is unhappy lost her Supreme Court appeal.

  • 30 Jul 2018