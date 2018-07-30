The orchestra giving ‘confidence’ to kids

Media player
The Manchester orchestra giving ‘confidence’ to kids
What if your nine-year-old could go straight from their maths lessons to playing trumpet with a professional orchestra?
Manchester Camerata are sharing their skills, trumpets and baritones with school children in Merseyside.
This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.
30 Jul 2018
