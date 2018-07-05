Media player
How to get dads to do more childcare
Do fathers do enough of the childcare?
Sweden has a policy to make them do more. And it's all in an attempt to encourage couples to have more children, to help boost its low birth rate.
Hear more on how to make people have more babies on The Inquiry from BBC World Service.
Video edited by Ellen Tsang.
05 Jul 2018
