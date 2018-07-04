'I didn't realise it was that bad'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

School funding: 'I didn't realise it was that bad'

A pupil at the King's Church of England School in Wolverhampton says she couldn't believe it when music and drama lessons were lost in funding squeeze.

She thought her teachers were joking.

"I knew the school wasn't best for funding and we didn't have a lot of money. But I didn't realise it was that bad," says one of the pupils.

  • 04 Jul 2018