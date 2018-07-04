The school that abolished marking
Video

A primary school in Peterborough has decided to abolish marking and introduce one-on-one feedback sessions with pupils instead.

The head teacher says she has given her teachers their life back.

Video journalist: Jan Bruck

  • 04 Jul 2018
