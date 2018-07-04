The school that abolished marking

Media player
Video
The primary school that abolished marking
A primary school in Peterborough has decided to abolish marking and introduce one-on-one feedback sessions with pupils instead.
The head teacher says she has given her teachers their life back.
Video journalist: Jan Bruck
