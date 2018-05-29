Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trans activist Stephen Whittle on facing abuse on TV
Professor Stephen Whittle has been campaigning for transgender rights since the 1970s. He reflects on how society has changed since then.
He looks at some of his past media appearances in the BBC archive, including on the Kilroy programme and debating with Dr Georgina Somerset - reportedly the first openly intersex person in the UK.
29 May 2018
