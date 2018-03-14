Spotting 'fake news' among the real stories

Video

Here's an introduction to the different types of fake and false information and why they might be created or shared.

The BBC defines fake news as false information distributed deliberately, usually for political or commercial purposes. But for others, fake news has become a catch-all term to dismiss a story, claim or news report.

In this video, BBC editors and journalists look at different types of fake news and explain some of the reasons why these stories end up being spread around the world.

For educators wanting more information about the types of fake and false information, go to our lesson plans.