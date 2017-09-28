V&A director: Education 'enriched' by art and design
Director of the Victoria and Albert Museum Tristram Hunt told the Today programme the impact of not having art, design and technology in school results is a "less enriching and rewarding education".
In recent years, there have been large falls in the number of students taking GCSEs in art, design and technology but this autumn the V&A hopes to address that decline.
