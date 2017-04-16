'I just want education for my son'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why can't this boy go to school?
As teachers' union NASUWT warns children with special needs are being failed, Oscar's family share their story.
-
16 Apr 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window