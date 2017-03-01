Media player
School Report: How the hijab can be a fashion statement
School Reporters from London look at how Muslim women can use the hijab as a fashion statement.
The pupils meet fashion designer Dian Pelangi, as well as designer and video blogger Amena to discuss different ways of wearing headscarves staying stylish.
Read more on this subject with BBC Taster.
This report was produced as part ofBBC News School Report.
01 Mar 2017
