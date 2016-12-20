Is this school the best in the world?

Video

A school in north London could be among the best in the world after scoring better in international rankings than top performers like Singapore.

The international Pisa education test, published earlier this month, showed UK 15-year-olds were well behind the leaders when it came to maths, science and reading - but a handful of UK schools bucked the trend.

Michael McKenzie, head teacher at Alexandra Park School, says he is "absolutely thrilled" by the results.

