Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is this school the best in the world?
A school in north London could be among the best in the world after scoring better in international rankings than top performers like Singapore.
The international Pisa education test, published earlier this month, showed UK 15-year-olds were well behind the leaders when it came to maths, science and reading - but a handful of UK schools bucked the trend.
Michael McKenzie, head teacher at Alexandra Park School, says he is "absolutely thrilled" by the results.
Join the conversation - find us on Facebook
-
20 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window