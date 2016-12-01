Ofsted boss: Brexit vote linked to poor school performance
The Chief Inspector of Schools, Sir Michael Wilshaw, says the Government must make it a priority to improve the performance of failing schools in the north of England and the Midlands.
He says the issue is fuelling the sense of a divided nation.
Sir Michael says the failure to provide a good education may have contributed to the alienation and frustration expressed by some parents during the EU referendum.
