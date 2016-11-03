How universities are tackling sexual violence on campus
Universities in the UK are being encouraged to do more to tackle sexual harassment and sexual assaults on campus.
A conference on Thursday will hear how bystander intervention is one technique which can help shift attitudes about what is acceptable and normal behaviour.
The approach is widely used on college campuses in the United States.
Students at University of the West of England (UWE) took part in a research project earlier this year, measuring whether it changed their view of different behaviours.