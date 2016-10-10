Teachers in England are working 7 hours more than in other countries, but doing what?
A new report says secondary school teachers in England work an average of forty-eight hours a week, seven hours more than teachers in other developed countries, with the extra time being taken up on paperwork, not in the classroom.
The Department for Education says it is trying to ease the workload.
David Laws, former schools minister and now chairman of the Education Policy Institute, who wrote the report, explained to the Today programme why this might be happening.
