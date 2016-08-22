Home Office doctors gave the go-ahead for experimental drug trials on children at two approved schools in the 1960s, National Archives files show. Parents were not consulted and the issue of consent was left to managers.

At Richmond Hill Approved School in North Yorkshire, housing pupils aged 15 and older, the most disruptive boys were given an anticonvulsant drug to see if it would control behaviour.

Another proposal had been to give all girls at Springhead Park Approved School in Rothwell in Leeds, a sedative called Haloperidol. This trail did not go ahead.

Shelagh Sunner, the former headmistress at Springhead Park, explained why she did not see the proposed trial as a solution.