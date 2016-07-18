'Boys are good, but sometimes...'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How boys are left behind
Boys are falling behind in language skills even before starting school, according to a new report. Five-year olds Leah and Zachi are here to explain.
-
18 Jul 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window