White British pupils underperform in GCSEs, report says
The children of white British parents do worse in their GCSEs than those who speak English as a second language, according to an education think tank.
The Centre Forum also says many primary-school pupils are falling behind the world's leading countries in education such as Finland and Canada.
Caroline Rigby reports.
04 Apr 2016
