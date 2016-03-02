Media player
'I can't blame rugby for my broken neck'
A man who broke his neck at the age of 18 playing rugby at school, and is now paralysed from the chest down as a result, says he "can't blame" the sport for his injuries.
David Ross was on the ground when two other players landed on him and his neck "bent in a way it shouldn't have".
02 Mar 2016
