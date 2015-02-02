David Cameron MP
David Cameron sets out Conservative plan for better schools

The prime minister has been laying out his plans for education reform in a speech at a school in north London.

David Cameron said that "a good education should not be a luxury," and said the Conservatives would protect funding for state school pupils.

  • 02 Feb 2015
