Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Cameron sets out Conservative plan for better schools
The prime minister has been laying out his plans for education reform in a speech at a school in north London.
David Cameron said that "a good education should not be a luxury," and said the Conservatives would protect funding for state school pupils.
-
02 Feb 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/education-31089965/david-cameron-sets-out-conservative-plan-for-better-schoolsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window