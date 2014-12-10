Pupil from New Charter Academy in Ashton-under-Lyne
Ofsted annual report: Pupils defend their secondary school

Ofsted is warning that too many secondary schools in England are not making sufficient progress, with almost a third judged not to be good enough.

Chief inspector Sir Michael Wilshaw, delivering the education watchdog's annual report, said secondary schools had "stalled".

He said almost a third of secondary schools require improvement, among these is New Charter Academy in Ashton-under-Lyne.

The BBC asked pupils what they thought of their school.

