Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ofsted annual report: Pupils defend their secondary school
Ofsted is warning that too many secondary schools in England are not making sufficient progress, with almost a third judged not to be good enough.
Chief inspector Sir Michael Wilshaw, delivering the education watchdog's annual report, said secondary schools had "stalled".
He said almost a third of secondary schools require improvement, among these is New Charter Academy in Ashton-under-Lyne.
The BBC asked pupils what they thought of their school.
-
10 Dec 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/education-30411485/ofsted-annual-report-pupils-defend-their-secondary-schoolRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window