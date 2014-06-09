Video

Education Secretary Michael Gove has said that the findings of Ofsted reports in connection with the alleged "Trojan Horse" plot demand a "robust, but also a considered response".

"It is important that no-one allows concern about these finding to become a pretext for criticism of Islam itself," he added.

His comments came after Ofsted chief Sir Michael Wilshaw warned "a culture of fear and intimidation has taken grip" in some schools.

The watchdog was called in after allegations of a hardline Muslim takeover of schools in Birmingham and has now inspected 21 schools.