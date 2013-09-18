Media player
Free online Mooc courses 'offer flexibility'
The UK's biggest online university project has been launched, with more than 20 universities offering free courses.
The UK's project, called FutureLearn, sees UK universities entering the global market in so-called Moocs - massive open online courses.
Saurabh Kumar is a professional from Delhi who has been studying using similar online courses.
18 Sep 2013
